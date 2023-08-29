Lynx vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 29
The Minnesota Lynx (17-18), on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (16-18). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Lynx vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-6.5)
|163
|-
|-
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-6.5)
|162.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|-
|163.5
|-
|-
Lynx vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have compiled a 14-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lynx have covered 18 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.
- Washington has been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Minnesota is 6-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 33 times this season.
- Lynx games have gone over the point total 20 out of 35 times this year.
