Matt Beaty and his .423 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colin Selby on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

  • Beaty is hitting .264 with four doubles and six walks.
  • In 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%) Beaty has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
  • In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
.294 AVG .258
.368 OBP .378
.294 SLG .387
0 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
3/1 K/BB 6/5
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Selby (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his second this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
