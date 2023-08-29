Matt Beaty vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Beaty and his .423 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colin Selby on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is hitting .264 with four doubles and six walks.
- In 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%) Beaty has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
- In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|.294
|AVG
|.258
|.368
|OBP
|.378
|.294
|SLG
|.387
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/1
|K/BB
|6/5
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his second this season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
