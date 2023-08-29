Tuesday's game features the Kansas City Royals (41-92) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 29.

The probable pitchers are Cole Ragans (5-4) for the Royals and Colin Selby (1-0) for the Pirates.

Royals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.
  • This season, the Royals have been favored 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.
  • This season Kansas City has won one of its three games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Kansas City is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 526 total runs (four per game) this season.
  • The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 23 @ Athletics W 4-0 Cole Ragans vs Adrian Martinez
August 25 @ Mariners L 7-5 Brady Singer vs Bryce Miller
August 26 @ Mariners L 15-2 Jordan Lyles vs Logan Gilbert
August 27 @ Mariners L 3-2 Alec Marsh vs Luis Castillo
August 28 Pirates L 5-0 Zack Greinke vs Johan Oviedo
August 29 Pirates - Cole Ragans vs Colin Selby
August 30 Pirates - Brady Singer vs Mitch Keller
September 1 Red Sox - Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
September 2 Red Sox - TBA vs Tanner Houck
September 3 Red Sox - Zack Greinke vs Chris Sale
September 4 White Sox - Cole Ragans vs Jesse Scholtens

