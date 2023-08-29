Tuesday's game features the Kansas City Royals (41-92) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 29.

The probable pitchers are Cole Ragans (5-4) for the Royals and Colin Selby (1-0) for the Pirates.

Royals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.

This season, the Royals have been favored 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

This season Kansas City has won one of its three games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Royals have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kansas City is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 526 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.

