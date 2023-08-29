Royals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's game features the Kansas City Royals (41-92) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 29.
The probable pitchers are Cole Ragans (5-4) for the Royals and Colin Selby (1-0) for the Pirates.
Royals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.
- This season, the Royals have been favored 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.
- This season Kansas City has won one of its three games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The Royals have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Kansas City is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 526 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|@ Athletics
|W 4-0
|Cole Ragans vs Adrian Martinez
|August 25
|@ Mariners
|L 7-5
|Brady Singer vs Bryce Miller
|August 26
|@ Mariners
|L 15-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Logan Gilbert
|August 27
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Alec Marsh vs Luis Castillo
|August 28
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Zack Greinke vs Johan Oviedo
|August 29
|Pirates
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Colin Selby
|August 30
|Pirates
|-
|Brady Singer vs Mitch Keller
|September 1
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
|September 2
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Tanner Houck
|September 3
|Red Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Chris Sale
|September 4
|White Sox
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Jesse Scholtens
