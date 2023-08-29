Connor Joe and Kyle Isbel hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals meet on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Royals as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -155 +125 9 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been favored on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've finished 3-11 in those games.

Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Kansas City has played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-66-2).

The Royals have collected a 10-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-41 18-51 19-35 22-56 31-68 10-23

