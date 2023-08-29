Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals head into the second of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are fifth-worst in MLB action with 127 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .391.

The Royals have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (526 total, four per game).

The Royals' .298 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The Royals strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Kansas City has a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.418).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole Ragans (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.81 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Ragans is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Ragans will aim to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 2.6 innings per outing.

He has had 13 appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners L 15-2 Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home - Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens

