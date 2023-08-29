Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the charge for the Kansas City Royals (41-92) on Tuesday, August 29, when they match up with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) at Kauffman Stadium at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +125. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Colin Selby - PIT (1-0, 5.91 ERA)

Royals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been favored 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

The Royals have gone 1-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 60% chance to win.

The Royals were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 44, or 41.5%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 22 of 51 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Michael Massey 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+110) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185)

Royals Futures Odds

