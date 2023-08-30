The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 147 hits and an OBP of .317, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .497.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 88 of 131 games this year (67.2%), with multiple hits on 42 occasions (32.1%).

He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 48 games this year (36.6%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 45.8% of his games this year (60 of 131), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 68 .297 AVG .255 .332 OBP .303 .552 SLG .445 31 XBH 27 15 HR 11 51 RBI 30 43/14 K/BB 60/16 13 SB 25

Pirates Pitching Rankings