On Wednesday, Dairon Blanco (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, five walks and six RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Blanco is hitting .245 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.

In 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), Blanco has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Blanco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (30.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (21.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Home Away 15 GP 18 .282 AVG .218 .333 OBP .306 .462 SLG .400 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 11/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 6

