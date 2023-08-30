On Wednesday, Maikel Garcia (batting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks while batting .276.

In 69.1% of his 97 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (4.1%), leaving the park in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 37.1% of his games this season, Garcia has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (39.2%), including six games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .309 AVG .245 .343 OBP .300 .410 SLG .326 14 XBH 9 1 HR 3 27 RBI 17 34/12 K/BB 50/15 9 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings