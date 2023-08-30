The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Beaty (.318 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is batting .264 with four doubles and six walks.

Beaty has recorded a hit in 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%), including three multi-hit games (12.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.

Beaty has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored at least once six times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .294 AVG .200 .368 OBP .200 .294 SLG .200 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 3/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

