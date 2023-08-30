Player prop betting options for Bryan Reynolds, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 147 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 38 stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.317/.497 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI (113 total hits).

He has a slash line of .246/.289/.412 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 123 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .263/.323/.459 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.310/.442 on the season.

Hayes takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Aug. 28 4-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

