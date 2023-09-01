Bobby Witt Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 148 hits and an OBP of .317 to go with a slugging percentage of .501. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 22nd in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 89 of 132 games this year (67.4%), including 42 multi-hit games (31.8%).

He has homered in 26 games this year (19.7%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 49 games this season (37.1%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season (61 of 132), with two or more runs 12 times (9.1%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 68 .297 AVG .255 .331 OBP .303 .559 SLG .445 32 XBH 27 16 HR 11 52 RBI 30 44/14 K/BB 60/16 13 SB 25

Red Sox Pitching Rankings