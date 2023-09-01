As of September 1, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+600) lead the NFL.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -200

-200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Chiefs games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the by averaging 413.6 yards per game. It ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 on the road.

Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

In 17 games last year, Nick Bolton posted 2.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 180 tackles, and two interceptions.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 3 September 24 Bears - +6000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +4500 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +4500 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1100 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

