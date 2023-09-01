Dairon Blanco vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Dairon Blanco (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .237 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 19 of 34 games this season (55.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Blanco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (20.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.218
|.311
|OBP
|.306
|.429
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.99 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
