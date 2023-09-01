Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games to Bet on Today

Morgan State Bears vs. Virginia Cavaliers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Virginia (-26.5)

Virginia (-26.5) Total: 131.5

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: BSFL, NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)

BSFL, NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Magic (-2.5)

Magic (-2.5) Magic Moneyline: -150

-150 76ers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 225.5

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Raptors (-6.5)

Raptors (-6.5) Raptors Moneyline: -250

-250 Wizards Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 239.5

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-3)

Oklahoma State (-3) Oklahoma State Moneyline: -155

-155 Texas A&M Moneyline: +130

+130 Total: 54.5

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Jets (-250)

Jets (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)

Blackhawks (+195) Total: 6

Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: BSDET,BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSDET,BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Wild (-150)

Wild (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Red Wings (+125)

Red Wings (+125) Total: 6.5

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-225)

Rangers (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+180)

Capitals (+180) Total: 6

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: BSFL,BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSFL,BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Lightning (-115)

Lightning (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Panthers (-105)

Panthers (-105) Total: 6.5

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: BSOK, MSG (Watch on Fubo)

BSOK, MSG (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Thunder (-3.5)

Thunder (-3.5) Thunder Moneyline: -155

-155 Knicks Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 238.5

Chicago State Cougars vs. Cal Baptist Lancers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Riverside, California

Riverside, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cal Baptist (-11.5)

Cal Baptist (-11.5) Cal Baptist Moneyline: -750

-750 Chicago State Moneyline: +525

+525 Total: 131.5

