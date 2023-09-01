Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. UC Irvine Anteaters

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Irvine, California

Irvine, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UC Irvine (-11.5)

UC Irvine (-11.5) UC Irvine Moneyline: -1000

-1000 UC Riverside Moneyline: +625

+625 Total: 138.5

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Cleveland State Vikings

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cleveland State (-2.5)

Cleveland State (-2.5) Cleveland State Moneyline: -145

-145 Oakland Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 147.5

Sacramento State Hornets vs. Idaho Vandals

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Idaho (-3.5)

Idaho (-3.5) Idaho Moneyline: -155

-155 Sacramento State Moneyline: +130

+130 Total: 139.5

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UTSA (-3.5)

UTSA (-3.5) UTSA Moneyline: -165

-165 Prairie View A&M Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 149.5

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Warriors Moneyline: -145

-145 Heat Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 227.5

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Hurricanes (-275)

Hurricanes (-275) Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (+220)

Canadiens (+220) Total: 6

NC State Wolfpack vs. Kansas State Wildcats

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kansas State (-2.5)

Kansas State (-2.5) Kansas State Moneyline: -145

-145 NC State Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 47.5

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia TV Channel: NBCS-PH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-PH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Canucks (-160)

Canucks (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+135)

Flyers (+135) Total: 6

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

ROOT Sports NW, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Trail Blazers (-4.5)

Trail Blazers (-4.5) Trail Blazers Moneyline: -190

-190 Spurs Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 233.5

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. UCSD Tritons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UCSD (-7.5)

UCSD (-7.5) UCSD Moneyline: -350

-350 CSU Bakersfield Moneyline: +280

+280 Total: 133.5

