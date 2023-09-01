Iowa BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Wanting to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
