Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Wanting to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games to Bet on Today

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+,BSFL (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSFL (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Panthers (-250)

Panthers (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (+200)

Canadiens (+200) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: CSU Bakersfield (-9.5)

CSU Bakersfield (-9.5) Total: 137.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN+,BSW (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Kings (-120)

Kings (-120) Moneyline Underdog: Oilers (+100)

Oilers (+100) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Texas State Bobcats vs. James Madison Dukes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: James Madison (-11.5)

James Madison (-11.5) Total: 148.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

UCSB Gauchos vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Riverside, California

Riverside, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UC Riverside (-1.5)

UC Riverside (-1.5) Total: 142.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Michigan State Spartans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Michigan State (-8.5)

Michigan State (-8.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Montana Grizzlies vs. Idaho State Bengals

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Idaho State (-4.5)

Idaho State (-4.5) Total: 138.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Maryland (-6.5)

Maryland (-6.5) Maryland Moneyline: -250

-250 Auburn Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 47.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Old Dominion (-3.5)

Old Dominion (-3.5) Total: 142.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida State Seminoles

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)

Florida State (-20.5) Florida State Moneyline: -1200

-1200 Georgia Moneyline: +725

+725 Total: 44.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.