How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games to Bet on Today
CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Spread Favorite: Hawaii (-7.5)
- Hawaii Moneyline: -350
- CSU Fullerton Moneyline: +275
- Total: 132.5
Morehead State Eagles vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Southeast Missouri State (-9.5)
- Total: 144.5
Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Anaheim, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Oilers (-225)
- Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+180)
- Total: 6.5
Washington State Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Colorado (-8.5)
- Total: 142.5
Robert Morris Colonials vs. Green Bay Phoenix
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Green Bay (-3.5)
- Total: 137.5
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Lindenwood Lions
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Saint Charles, Missouri
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Lindenwood (-1.5)
- Total: 139.5
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)
- 49ers Moneyline: -1000
- Commanders Moneyline: +650
- Total: 49.5
UMKC Kangaroos vs. Saint Thomas Tommies
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
- Spread Favorite: St. Thomas (-7.5)
- Total: 132.5
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. California Golden Bears
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Cal (-3.5)
- Total: 148.5
Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3.5)
- Ravens Moneyline: -175
- Dolphins Moneyline: +145
- Total: 46.5
