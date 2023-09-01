Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Iowa Today

Drake Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UAB (-3.5)

UAB (-3.5) Total: 149.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.