Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest.

Games to Bet on Today

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Bucks Moneyline: -165

-165 Knicks Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 241.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-2.5)

Celtics (-2.5) Celtics Moneyline: -150

-150 Lakers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 234.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)

49ers (-6) 49ers Moneyline: -275

-275 Ravens Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 46.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Heat Moneyline: -150

-150 76ers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 226.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-6.5)

Nuggets (-6.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -275

-275 Warriors Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 233.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)

Chiefs (-10.5) Chiefs Moneyline: -600

-600 Raiders Moneyline: +425

+425 Total: 40.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)

Eagles (-13.5) Eagles Moneyline: -900

-900 Giants Moneyline: +600

+600 Total: 43

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Suns Moneyline: -185

-185 Mavericks Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 237.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.