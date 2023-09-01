Iowa BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.
Games to Bet on Today
Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles (+115)
- Total: 9
Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Moneyline Favorite: Lightning (-160)
- Moneyline Underdog: Predators (+135)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+115)
- Total: 8
Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)
- Jacksonville State Moneyline: -250
- Liberty Moneyline: +200
- Total: 56.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)
- Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -160
- Louisiana Tech Moneyline: +130
- Total: 54.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Boone, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
- Appalachian State Moneyline: -250
- Coastal Carolina Moneyline: +200
- Total: 61.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-250)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Golden Knights (-175)
- Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+145)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.