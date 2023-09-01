The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

In 55.4% of his 74 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 6.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this year (21 of 74), with more than one RBI five times (6.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .237 AVG .233 .260 OBP .270 .347 SLG .403 9 XBH 15 2 HR 3 13 RBI 14 18/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings