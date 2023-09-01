Matt Duffy vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Matt Duffy (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .253.
- Duffy has gotten a hit in 36 of 70 games this year (51.4%), with at least two hits on five occasions (7.1%).
- He has homered in one of 70 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 70 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.307
|AVG
|.195
|.374
|OBP
|.233
|.375
|SLG
|.244
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|3
|14/7
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 176 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.99 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
