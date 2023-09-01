On Friday, September 1 at 8:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (69-65) visit the Kansas City Royals (41-94) at Kauffman Stadium. James Paxton will get the nod for the Red Sox, while Jordan Lyles will take the hill for the Royals.

The favored Red Sox have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (7-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-15, 6.32 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 6-4 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times.

The Royals have come away with 36 wins in the 117 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 11 of 49 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

