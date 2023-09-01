Player prop bet options for Justin Turner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 27 home runs, 30 walks and 82 RBI (148 total hits). He's also stolen 38 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.317/.501 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 113 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI.

He has a slash line of .246/.289/.412 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Turner Stats

Turner has 133 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .287/.357/.488 so far this season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has put up 128 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.339/.503 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

