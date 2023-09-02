On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 151 hits and an OBP of .319, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (90 of 133), with at least two hits 43 times (32.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 37.6% of his games this year (50 of 133), with more than one RBI 19 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 46.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 68 .302 AVG .255 .336 OBP .303 .571 SLG .445 33 XBH 27 17 HR 11 54 RBI 30 44/14 K/BB 60/16 13 SB 25

Red Sox Pitching Rankings