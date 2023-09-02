The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) visit the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-0) at Alerus Center on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

North Dakota ranked 43rd in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and 87th in scoring defense (30.8 points allowed per game) last year. Drake ranked 25th-worst in total offense (316.2 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 44th with 349.7 yards allowed per contest.

Drake vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

Drake vs. North Dakota Key Statistics (2022)

Drake North Dakota 316.2 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.8 (41st) 349.7 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (101st) 126.0 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.8 (70th) 190.2 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.0 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Drake Stats Leaders (2022)

Ian Corwin averaged 122.7 passing yards per outing and tossed 10 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 215 yards rushing with one touchdown.

Dorian Boyland averaged 63.0 rushing yards per game and accumulated five rushing touchdowns.

Trey Radocha averaged 33.5 yards on two receptions per game and compiled three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Colin Howard collected one touchdown and had 335 receiving yards (30.5 ypg) in 2022.

Brandon Langdok averaged 23.0 receiving yards per game on 0.9 targets per game a season ago.

North Dakota Stats Leaders (2022)

Tommy Schuster had a passing stat line last season of 2,728 yards with a 68.7% completion rate (250-for-364), 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, and an average of 227.3 yards per game.

Last year, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 1,003 yards on 176 attempts (83.6 yards per game) and scored 12 times.

Last season Isaiah Smith put up 447 rushing yards on 61 carries (37.3 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns. He also made his name known on the passing side, with 25 receptions for 319 yards (26.6 per game) and three TDs.

Bo Belquist picked up 63 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns last season. He was targeted 67 times, and averaged 67.6 yards per game.

Garett Maag also impressed receiving last season. He had 42 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 47 times.

