After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Tanner Houck) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .228 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Waters has gotten a hit in 41 of 72 games this year (56.9%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (18.1%).

In eight games this season, he has homered (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Waters has driven in a run in 20 games this year (27.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (34.7%), including eight multi-run games (11.1%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .270 AVG .190 .354 OBP .246 .478 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 15 RBI 12 33/11 K/BB 55/10 3 SB 7

Red Sox Pitching Rankings