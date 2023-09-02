The Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Iowa State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking fourth-best by surrendering just 285.6 yards per game. It ranked 82nd on offense (369.8 yards per game). Northern Iowa ranked 65th in total defense last season (385.5 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FCS with 444.9 total yards per game.

We provide more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics (2022)

Iowa State Northern Iowa 369.8 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.9 (30th) 285.6 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.5 (56th) 108 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.5 (58th) 261.8 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (13th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Hunter Dekkers put up 3,044 passing yards (253.7 per game), a 66.1% completion percentage, 19 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Last season, Jirehl Brock ran for 445 yards on 99 carries (37.1 yards per game) and scored three times.

Cartevious Norton churned out 312 yards on 87 carries (26 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last season.

Xavier Hutchinson hauled in 107 catches for 1,171 yards (97.6 per game) while being targeted 165 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel also impressed receiving last year. He had 61 receptions for 609 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 88 times.

Dimitri Stanley hauled in 32 passes on 55 targets for 383 yards and one touchdown, averaging 31.9 receiving yards per game.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders (2022)

Theo Day threw for 3,121 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

Dom Williams averaged 65.7 rushing yards and tallied nine rushing touchdowns.

Vance McShane ran for three touchdowns on 711 yards a year ago.

Sam Schnee was targeted four times per game and collected 764 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Sergio Morancy caught 26 passes last season on his way to 510 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Deion McShane hauled in 33 passes on his way to 486 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa State or Northern Iowa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.