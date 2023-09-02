The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) and the Utah State Aggies (0-0) square off at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While Iowa ranked 11th-worst in the FBS in scoring offense with 17.7 points per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as it ranked second-best (13.3 points per game allowed). Utah State put up 22.2 points per game on offense last season (104th in the FBS), and it ranked 105th defensively with 31.2 points allowed per game.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Key Statistics (2022)

Iowa Utah State 251.2 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.5 (84th) 270.8 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.2 (91st) 94.5 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.3 (60th) 156.7 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.2 (107th) 17 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 27 (126th) 23 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Iowa Stats Leaders (2022)

Spencer Petras' previous season stat line: 1,725 passing yards (132.7 per game), 157-for-281 (55.9%), five touchdowns and five picks.

Last season Kaleb Johnson took 152 carries for 774 yards (59.5 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Leshon Williams posted 413 rushing yards on 117 carries and two touchdowns last season.

Sam LaPorta hauled in 58 catches for 656 yards (50.5 per game) while being targeted 92 times. He also scored one touchdown.

Luke Lachey also impressed receiving last season. He had 28 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 44 times.

Nico Ragaini grabbed 34 passes for 388 yards and one touchdown, averaging 29.8 yards per game last season.

Utah State Stats Leaders (2022)

Cooper Legas completed 60.8% of his passes to throw for 1,499 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, collecting two touchdowns while racking up 303 yards.

Calvin Tyler Jr. tallied 1,122 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Robert Briggs ran for one touchdown on 353 yards a year ago.

Brian Cobbs was targeted 8.7 times per game and collected 893 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Terrell Vaughn hauled in five touchdowns and had 654 receiving yards (50.3 ypg) in 2022.

Justin McGriff worked his way to four receiving touchdowns and 450 receiving yards (34.6 ypg) last season.

