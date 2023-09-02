The Utah State Aggies (0-0) will look to upset the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 23.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 43 points.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Iowa covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

The Hawkeyes covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Utah State went 4-9-0 ATS last season.

The Aggies covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

