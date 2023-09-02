The Utah State Aggies (0-0) will look to upset the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 23.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 43 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Iowa compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Hawkeyes were favored by 23.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Utah State compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record last season.

The Aggies covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.