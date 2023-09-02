The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) square off against the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 23 points. An over/under of 43 points has been set for the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Iowa went 8-5-0 ATS last season.

The Hawkeyes won their only game last season when playing as at least 23-point favorites.

Utah State went 4-9-0 ATS last year.

The Aggies were an underdog by 23 points or more two times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

