Maikel Garcia vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (coming off going 2-for-4 with two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .279 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 69 of 99 games this year (69.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.0%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.4% of his games this year, Garcia has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (39.4%), including six games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.314
|AVG
|.245
|.353
|OBP
|.300
|.422
|SLG
|.326
|15
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|17
|36/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|9
|SB
|10
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
