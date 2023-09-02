On Saturday, MJ Melendez (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .231.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 82 of 126 games this year (65.1%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (15.9%).

Looking at the 126 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (8.7%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (23.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (9.5%).

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (35.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.1%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 61 .226 AVG .236 .297 OBP .302 .351 SLG .418 18 XBH 25 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 71/25 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings