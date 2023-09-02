The Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

While Iowa State ranked 21st-worst in the FBS in scoring offense with 20.2 points per game last season, it was a different story defensively, as it ranked 18th-best (20.3 points per game allowed). Northern Iowa ranked 65th in total defense last season (385.5 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking 17th-best in the FCS with 444.9 total yards per game.

We give more details below

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Key Statistics (2022)

Northern Iowa Iowa State 444.9 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.8 (91st) 385.5 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.6 (3rd) 156.5 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.0 (116th) 288.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.8 (38th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders (2022)

Theo Day completed 65% of his passes and threw for 3,121 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

Dom Williams averaged 65.7 rushing yards per game and collected nine rushing touchdowns.

Vance McShane ran for three touchdowns on 711 yards a year ago.

Sam Schnee averaged 69.5 receiving yards and racked up three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Sergio Morancy averaged 46.4 receiving yards on two targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Deion McShane worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 486 receiving yards (44.2 ypg) last season.

Iowa State Stats Leaders (2022)

Hunter Dekkers' previous season stat line: 3,044 passing yards (253.7 per game), 302-for-457 (66.1%), 19 touchdowns and 14 picks.

Last year Jirehl Brock took 99 carries for 445 yards (37.1 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton ran for 312 yards on 87 carries (26.0 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Xavier Hutchinson amassed 107 receptions for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns last season. He was targeted 165 times, and averaged 97.6 yards per game.

Jaylin Noel tacked on 609 yards on 61 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 88 times, and averaged 50.8 receiving yards per game.

Dimitri Stanley's stat line last year: 383 receiving yards, 32 catches, one touchdown, on 55 targets.

