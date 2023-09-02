Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Ohio State vs. Indiana Game – Saturday, September 2
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) have a Big Ten matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ohio State vs. Indiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is Ohio State vs. Indiana?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ohio State 45, Indiana 17
- Ohio State won nine of the 10 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (90%).
- The Buckeyes won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter last year.
- Indiana won one of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Hoosiers played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Indiana (+30.5)
- Ohio State had six wins in 13 games against the spread last season.
- The Buckeyes won twice ATS (2-2-1) as a 30.5-point favorite or more last season.
- Indiana's record against the spread last season was 4-8-0.
- The Hoosiers were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 30.5-point underdogs last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (59.5)
- Ohio State played nine games with over 59.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.
- Ohio State played in five games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 59.5 points.
- These teams averaged a combined 67.5 points per game a season ago, eight more points than the total of 59.5 set for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Ohio State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.7
|58.9
|61
|Implied Total AVG
|43.3
|44.1
|42
|ATS Record
|6-6-1
|4-3-1
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-3-0
|6-2-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-1
|5-1
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Indiana
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.9
|54.6
|55.3
|Implied Total AVG
|34.7
|34.1
|35.4
|ATS Record
|4-8-0
|3-4-0
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|4-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|0-4
|1-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.