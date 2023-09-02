Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Red Sox on September 2, 2023
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Justin Turner and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Boston Red Sox visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 151 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 38 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .279/.319/.507 on the year.
- Witt Jr. will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 116 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 61 RBI.
- He's slashing .250/.293/.427 so far this year.
- Perez takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two home runs and four RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 133 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .285/.354/.484 on the season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 129 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .265/.339/.502 slash line so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.