How to Watch the WNBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's WNBA slate has just one contest -- the Seattle Storm playing the Las Vegas Aces.
Today's WNBA Games
The Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm
The Storm travel to face the Aces on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 31-6
- SEA Record: 11-25
- LVA Stats: 92.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- SEA Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 83.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -18.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -2329
- SEA Odds to Win: +1104
- Total: 169.5 points
