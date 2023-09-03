The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 151 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .503. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 134 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.1% of them.

He has gone deep in 20.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this season (50 of 134), with more than one RBI 19 times (14.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 62 games this season (46.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .297 AVG .255 .330 OBP .303 .560 SLG .445 33 XBH 27 17 HR 11 54 RBI 30 45/14 K/BB 60/16 13 SB 25

