Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 151 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .503. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 134 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in 20.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this season (50 of 134), with more than one RBI 19 times (14.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this season (46.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.297
|AVG
|.255
|.330
|OBP
|.303
|.560
|SLG
|.445
|33
|XBH
|27
|17
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|30
|45/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|13
|SB
|25
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Sale (5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 4.75 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing batters.
