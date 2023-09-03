Edward Olivares is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-4.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Olivares has had a hit in 49 of 83 games this year (59.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.3%).

In 7.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.6%).

He has scored in 33.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.4%.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .246 AVG .247 .289 OBP .308 .399 SLG .404 12 XBH 16 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 26/5 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 7

