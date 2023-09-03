Kyle Isbel vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .236.
- Isbel has recorded a hit in 42 of 75 games this season (56.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 75), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Isbel has an RBI in 22 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.240
|AVG
|.233
|.262
|OBP
|.270
|.355
|SLG
|.403
|10
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|14
|19/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
