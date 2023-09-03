After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .236.

Isbel has recorded a hit in 42 of 75 games this season (56.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 75), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Isbel has an RBI in 22 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .240 AVG .233 .262 OBP .270 .355 SLG .403 10 XBH 15 2 HR 3 15 RBI 14 19/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings