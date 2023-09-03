When the Florida State Seminoles play the LSU Tigers at 7:30 PM on Sunday, September 3, our computer model predicts the Seminoles will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

LSU vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (+2.5) Toss Up (56.5) Florida State 30, LSU 26

LSU Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 56.5% chance to win.

The Tigers won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

As 2.5-point or greater favorites last season, LSU went 4-4.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Tigers games.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 2.9 more than the average point total for LSU games a year ago.

Florida State Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Seminoles, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

The Seminoles put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last year.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Florida State had two wins ATS (2-1) last year.

A total of seven of Seminoles games last season went over the point total.

Florida State games averaged 54.6 total points last season, 1.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Seminoles 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 34.5 22.5 37.9 19.1 30 50 Florida State 36.1 20.6 39.3 22.4 33.8 14

