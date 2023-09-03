The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 18 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks while batting .281.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 70 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 4.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 38 games this season (38.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (39 of 100), with two or more runs six times (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .316 AVG .245 .354 OBP .300 .426 SLG .326 16 XBH 9 1 HR 3 30 RBI 17 38/14 K/BB 50/15 9 SB 10

Red Sox Pitching Rankings