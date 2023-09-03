The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has 18 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks while batting .281.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 70 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
  • In 4.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38 games this season (38.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (39 of 100), with two or more runs six times (6.0%).

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 49
.316 AVG .245
.354 OBP .300
.426 SLG .326
16 XBH 9
1 HR 3
30 RBI 17
38/14 K/BB 50/15
9 SB 10

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
