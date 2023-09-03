Maikel Garcia vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Red Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs Red Sox
|Royals vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Red Sox Odds
|Royals vs Red Sox Prediction
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 18 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks while batting .281.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 70 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 4.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38 games this season (38.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (39 of 100), with two or more runs six times (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Michael Massey
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.316
|AVG
|.245
|.354
|OBP
|.300
|.426
|SLG
|.326
|16
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|38/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|9
|SB
|10
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.