Michael Massey vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael Massey (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Red Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs Red Sox
|Royals vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Red Sox Odds
|Royals vs Red Sox Prediction
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .228.
- In 53.7% of his games this season (58 of 108), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (18.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.9% of his games this year, Massey has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.240
|AVG
|.218
|.301
|OBP
|.244
|.359
|SLG
|.368
|14
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|35/14
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Sale (5-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.75 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.