On Sunday, Michael Massey (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .228.

In 53.7% of his games this season (58 of 108), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (18.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.9% of his games this year, Massey has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .240 AVG .218 .301 OBP .244 .359 SLG .368 14 XBH 14 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 35/14 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

