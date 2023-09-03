On Sunday, MJ Melendez (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .236 with 28 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.

In 83 of 127 games this year (65.4%) Melendez has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 30 games this season (23.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (36.2%), including nine multi-run games (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .236 AVG .236 .310 OBP .302 .376 SLG .418 20 XBH 25 7 HR 6 26 RBI 20 71/27 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings