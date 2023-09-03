MJ Melendez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, MJ Melendez (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .236 with 28 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.
- In 83 of 127 games this year (65.4%) Melendez has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 30 games this season (23.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (36.2%), including nine multi-run games (7.1%).
Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.236
|AVG
|.236
|.310
|OBP
|.302
|.376
|SLG
|.418
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|71/27
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 4.75 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
