Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .247 with five doubles, nine home runs and five walks.

Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (33.3%), homering in 9.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 11 games this year (40.7%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (18.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season (55.6%), including three multi-run games (11.1%).

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 5 .328 AVG .083 .381 OBP .083 .776 SLG .333 12 XBH 1 7 HR 1 14 RBI 1 16/5 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

