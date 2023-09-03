Nelson Velazquez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .247 with five doubles, nine home runs and five walks.
- Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (33.3%), homering in 9.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 11 games this year (40.7%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (18.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (55.6%), including three multi-run games (11.1%).
Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|5
|.328
|AVG
|.083
|.381
|OBP
|.083
|.776
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|1
|7
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|16/5
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (5-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
