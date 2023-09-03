Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez is hitting .247 with five doubles, nine home runs and five walks.
  • Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has gone deep in nine games this season (33.3%), homering in 9.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 11 games this year (40.7%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (18.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (55.6%), including three multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 5
.328 AVG .083
.381 OBP .083
.776 SLG .333
12 XBH 1
7 HR 1
14 RBI 1
16/5 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Sale (5-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.