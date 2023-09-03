Sunday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Boston Red Sox (70-66) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (42-95) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Red Sox will call on Chris Sale (5-3) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-13).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 31.1%, of the 119 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious seven times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (548 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule