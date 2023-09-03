Royals vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 3
Sunday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Boston Red Sox (70-66) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (42-95) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Red Sox will call on Chris Sale (5-3) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-13).
Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 31.1%, of the 119 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious seven times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (548 total runs).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 28
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Zack Greinke vs Johan Oviedo
|August 29
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Cole Ragans vs Colin Selby
|August 30
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Angel Zerpa vs Andre Jackson
|September 1
|Red Sox
|W 13-2
|Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
|September 2
|Red Sox
|L 9-5
|Alec Marsh vs Tanner Houck
|September 3
|Red Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Chris Sale
|September 4
|White Sox
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 5
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Dylan Cease
|September 6
|White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 8
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brady Singer vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 9
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kevin Gausman
