Bobby Witt Jr. vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .244 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Jesse Scholtens) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.315), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (152) this season.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 91 of 135 games this season (67.4%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (31.9%).
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 63 of 135 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|68
|.295
|AVG
|.255
|.328
|OBP
|.303
|.554
|SLG
|.445
|33
|XBH
|27
|17
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|30
|48/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|14
|SB
|25
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
