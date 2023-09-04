The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .280 with 18 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.

In 70.3% of his 101 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

In 4.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 38 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 39 of 101 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .313 AVG .245 .350 OBP .300 .421 SLG .326 16 XBH 9 1 HR 3 30 RBI 17 39/14 K/BB 50/15 10 SB 10

